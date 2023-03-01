War in Ukraine must end with strategic failure for Russia, Pentagon official says – CNN

Latest news Ukraine

The war in Ukraine must end with strategic failure for Russia, a top Pentagon official said on 28 February, CNN reports.

“[W]hat I will say is our position is that this has to end in a strategic failure for Russia, that no aggressor looking at this across the world thinks, ‘Oh that’s a good idea, I’m going to get what I want and not pay any price,’” Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander told the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, adding that any negotiations must be “a Ukrainian-led process because they’ve earned it.” 

