65% of EU citizens back military support for Ukraine – poll

EU citizens continue to show their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and support for a green energy transition, a Eurobarometer poll has found.

91% of respondents agree with the provision of humanitarian support and 88% are in favor of welcoming into the EU people fleeing the war.

Providing financial support to Ukraine is approved by 77%, while imposing economic sanctions on Russian government, companies and individuals gain the support of 74% of the interviewees.

Europeans also continue to be largely in favor of banning Russian state-owned media from broadcasting (67%) and of the EU financing the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine (65%).

Overall, most European citizens (56%) remain satisfied with the European Union’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

77% of EU respondents are in favor of a joint defense and security policy among EU Member States, the same proportion as last summer, while 16% are against. In addition, 80% think that Member States’ purchase of military equipment should be better coordinated and 69% believe that the EU needs to reinforce its capacity to produce military equipment.

As well, a great majority of EU citizens (84%) agree that the EU should reduce its dependency on Russian sources of energy as soon as possible. They also overwhelmingly agree that EU should support the green transition by investing massively in renewable energies (86%).

85% of Europeans are convinced that increasing the energy efficiency of buildings, transport and goods will make us less dependent on energy producers outside the EU. 82% agree that EU Member States should jointly buy energy from other countries to get a better price. In addition, 81% say that they have taken action to reduce their own energy consumption.

Tags: EU, Poll, Western support