Raphaël Glucksmann, Chair of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the EU, including Disinformation, stated that if the future of Europe is truly in jeopardy, it must tighten sanctions. Additionally, European broadcasters must stop airing Russian propaganda.

He also emphasized that the Global South does not require the European narrative.

“Ukraine is portrayed as a tool of the West in Russian propaganda, and Russians explain that they are an anti-colonial force fighting against Western imperialism. This reaches a portion of the audience, but the real story is that Ukraine was once colonized and is now defending its independence against an imperialist regime,” the Chair of European Parliament’s Special Committee explained.

According to Glucksmann, it is necessary to convey that Russia is the imperialist and colonizer in this situation, while Ukraine is the hero of all former colonies that seek independence.

