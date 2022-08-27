Russia has become a fascist state – Raphaël Glucksmann

Russians have the illusion they can live ordinary life if they support the war in Ukraine, including raping children, killing people, and destroying cities. “We should break this illusion. If you want a normal life, you should stop the war,” French MEP stated.

