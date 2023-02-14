“Putin is not making good decisions. He continues to change generals as socks” – Kirby

Latest news Ukraine

The Russian military “that invaded a country that did not pose threat to anybody, let alone Russia,” is still suffering the same problems as they did a year ago, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

“Clearly Mr. Putin is not making good decisions,” Kirby told reporters. “It’s borne out by the fact that he continues to change generals the way I change socks.”

There is a growing list of Russian generals who have been tapped to spearhead Russian operations before getting fired or demoted.

 

