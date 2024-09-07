Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Forbes: Ukrainian brigades launch targeted counterattacks to defend Pokrovsk

The once seemingly inevitable Russian conquest of Pokrovsk now appears increasingly uncertain.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
07/09/2024
1 minute read
Forbes: Ukrainian brigades launch targeted counterattacks to defend Pokrovsk
Ukrainian troops on the front line. Photo: General Staff
Forbes: Ukrainian brigades launch targeted counterattacks to defend Pokrovsk

At least four Ukrainian brigades are launching counterattacks near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, slowing Russian forces’ progress, Forbes reports. These include the National Guard’s Kara-Dag Brigade, the Army’s 12th Azov Brigade, and the 93rd Mechanized Brigade.

Since mid-February, when Russian troops breached Avdiivka’s defenses, Ukrainian forces have been retreating along the Pokrovsk axis. Pokrovsk, a crucial railway hub, is vital for supplying Ukrainian troops in the east.

Defense correspondent David Axe notes that despite Ukraine’s recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, they maintained a significant reserve force. 

“The Ukrainians seemed to have kept four or five brigades—each with up to 2,000 troops and hundreds of vehicles—in reserve,” Axe wrote.

These reinforcements are conducting small-scale counterattacks, primarily slowing or slightly reversing Russian gains. Axe cautions against expecting immediate dramatic changes, but emphasizes the importance of halting Russian momentum.

“Every day they fail to advance is a day the Ukrainians can dig in and reinforce their positions around Pokrovsk ahead of the coming winter,” he believes. 

The Kara-Dag Brigade’s operations in Selydove, southeast of Pokrovsk, are particularly significant. Their T-64 tanks have been effective in neutralizing Russian armor attempting to infiltrate the town along the main east-west road. Selydove’s strategic importance lies in its position as a gateway to Pokrovsk for Russian forces.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!