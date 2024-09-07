At least four Ukrainian brigades are launching counterattacks near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, slowing Russian forces’ progress, Forbes reports. These include the National Guard’s Kara-Dag Brigade, the Army’s 12th Azov Brigade, and the 93rd Mechanized Brigade.

Since mid-February, when Russian troops breached Avdiivka’s defenses, Ukrainian forces have been retreating along the Pokrovsk axis. Pokrovsk, a crucial railway hub, is vital for supplying Ukrainian troops in the east.

Defense correspondent David Axe notes that despite Ukraine’s recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, they maintained a significant reserve force.

“The Ukrainians seemed to have kept four or five brigades—each with up to 2,000 troops and hundreds of vehicles—in reserve,” Axe wrote.

These reinforcements are conducting small-scale counterattacks, primarily slowing or slightly reversing Russian gains. Axe cautions against expecting immediate dramatic changes, but emphasizes the importance of halting Russian momentum.

“Every day they fail to advance is a day the Ukrainians can dig in and reinforce their positions around Pokrovsk ahead of the coming winter,” he believes.

The Kara-Dag Brigade’s operations in Selydove, southeast of Pokrovsk, are particularly significant. Their T-64 tanks have been effective in neutralizing Russian armor attempting to infiltrate the town along the main east-west road. Selydove’s strategic importance lies in its position as a gateway to Pokrovsk for Russian forces.

Read more: