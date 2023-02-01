Wave of raids on high-profile officials are “blow to internal enemy” – Ukraine’s security chief

Currently, dozens of searches are being conducted in various regions of Ukraine, and suspicions are being served to “persons who pose a threat to the security of the state in various areas.”

This was stated by Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) director Vasyl Malyuk, who announced new information regarding operational and investigative measures, according to the agency’s press service.

“Today, the Security Service of Ukraine, along with colleagues from the security forces, is conducting a number of large-scale operational and investigative operations to combat the internal enemy,” the statement read.

According to Malyuk, the SBU is attempting to identify individuals “who threaten the security of the state in various spheres: traitors to Ukraine and agents of Russian special services; representatives of organized crime; officials and corrupt officials who undermine the country’s economy and the stable operation of the military-industrial complex, and so on.”

According to the head of the SBU, the agency is carrying out President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s directives while simultaneously delivering a global blow against the internal enemy.

“Indicative of this are the extensive searches, suspicions, and detentions of criminals of varying severity. This is just the beginning of the Security Service’s extensive and systematic efforts. We have no intention of stopping! We will cuff the hands of any criminal who has the audacity to harm Ukraine, particularly in times of war. The SBU will exert every effort in this regard,”Malyuk highlighted.

He added that the SBU is currently informing the public about the outcomes of today’s activities and will continue to do so in the coming days due to the volume of information.

Today, the Security Service and the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches of former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov’s residence.

In addition, the SBU conducted searches at the offices of MP Vadym Stolar, the leadership of the Kyiv tax office, and the residence of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Amid the searches, several high-ranking officials were dismissed, including the top management of the Customs Service.

They come one week after a string of officials, including the Deputy Defense Minister, resigned in the wake of corruption allegations.

