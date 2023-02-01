Employee of Ukraine’s state weapons concern detained on accusation of treason

Photo: SBU

In Kyiv, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an employee of UkrOboronProm who was leaking information to Russian intelligence about weapons, checkpoints and the movement of equipment, as well as correcting the shelling of the capital, the agency’s press service informed.

He faces charges of treason, punishable by 15 years to life in prison.

The SBU claims that the 48-year-old occupational safety inspector of Ukroboronprom, Ukraine’s leading state weapons concern, who is a reserve officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was covertly collecting information about the available Ukrainian weapons supplied to the Ukrainian Army.

According to the investigation, in March 2022, during the defense of Kyiv Oblast from invading Russian troops, the suspect corrected fire of artillery amd rocket strikes on capital Kyiv, as well as information on Army positions and movements.

After missile strikes on residential buildings, he would send his managers photos from the site of the attack, images of damaged structures with the address, and fragments of the munitions that had struck.

In addition, he repeatedly reported on the location of checkpoints, engineering fortifications, weapons depots, and the movement of Ukrainian military convoys.

The agent passed the information to his classmate, who is an employee of the Russian government, via anonymous messengers, and the latter passed it to the Russian military intelligence.

His arrest comes amid a wave of high-profile raids of the Security Service and a string of resignations of top officials, including the entire management of the Customs Service.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: SBU, UkrOboronProm