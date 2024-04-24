Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Top priest of Moscow-backed church accused of leaking Ukrainian military checkpoints to Russia

Metropolitan Arsenii, a Russian national, heads the historic Svyatogorsk Lavra monastery in Donetsk Oblast, one of Ukraine’s major Orthodox monasteries.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
24/04/2024
2 minute read
Top priest of Moscow-linked church accused of leaking Ukrainian military checkpoints to Russia
Metropolitan Arsenii (Ihor Yakovenko). Photo: Svyatogorsk Lavra monastery via Facebook
Top priest of Moscow-backed church accused of leaking Ukrainian military checkpoints to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has accused Metropolitan Arsenii (Ihor Yakovenko), an influential cleric of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, of revealing locations of Ukrainian military checkpoints in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region to Russian forces.

The SBU published a photograph showing Arsenii together with security service officers.

Top priest of Moscow-linked church accused of leaking Ukrainian military checkpoints to Russia
Arsenii with security service officers. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

“This happened during his liturgy service. The vicar named the addresses of Ukrainian military checkpoints out loud to parishioners while being recorded on video. This video was later published online,” the statement says.

According to sources of the Ukrainian BBC service in the SBU, these events took place in the autumn of 2023.

The SBU states that even before the Russian invasion, Arsenii expressed pro-Kremlin narratives, referring to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine as a “civil conflict.” He has now been charged with disseminating information about Ukrainian military forces’ locations, an offense punishable by up to 8 years in prison.

The issue of pre-trial restrictive measures is being considered, the SBU states.

The cliric has not yet commented on these accusations.

Arsenii, a Russian national, heads the historic Svyatogorsk Lavra monastery in Donetsk Oblast, one of Ukraine’s major Orthodox monasteries. The monastery belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), long seen as a conduit for Russian destabilizing influence in Ukraine despite a nominal split from the Russian Orthodox Church after the 2022 invasion.

While the UOC-MP claims separation from Moscow, many of its clergy still spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda and some have allegedly acted as Russian saboteurs, spotters, and intelligence agents during the war. The church has a history of pro-Russian activities at various levels.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts