Ukrainian citizen killed in Jerusalem terrorist attack – Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

The terrorist attack in Jerusalem killed a Ukrainian female citizen/ Source: Getty Images

Ukrainska Pravda reports, referencing the statement by the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel, that a terrorist attack in Jerusalem killed a Ukrainian female citizen.

“The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel is deeply concerned and shocked by the horrific attacks in Jerusalem. Terror and violence against civilians, including children, are unacceptable. With sorrow we inform, that a Ukrainian citizen was among the innocent victims,” reads the Embassy’s statement.

According to police records, on Friday evening, a 21-year-old Palestinian gunman, who lived in an East Jerusalem refugee camp, opened fire on individuals near a synagogue in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov. The police assert it was a terrorist attack.

In the attempt to flee, the attacker was shot dead by a police patrol.

At least seven people were killed, and ten more were injured in the attack.

Tags: Israel, terrorist attacks, Ukraine-Israel relations, Ukrainian citizens