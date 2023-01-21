155 cases of rape by Russian soldiers were officially documented, but the real number is significantly higher

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s Police and Prosecutor’s office have documented 155 cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldier in Ukraine during the Russian war against Ukraine, said Iryna Didenko, head of the specialized department of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

These numbers reflect only the number of facts when victims are ready to testify now,” Didenko emphasized, saying the real number of victims is much higher.

As was reported earlier, media and experts have reported 178 cases of rape of Ukrainian women by Russian soldiers:

“Three Russian soldiers raped my mother and sister. The fourth made me watch.” Hundreds of cases of rape by Russian soldiers in Ukraine

Russian soldiers gang rape Ukrainian women, including little girls: witnesses of rape survivors

The most cases of sexual violence were recorded by Police and prosecutors in Kherson (65) and Kyiv (52) Oblasts.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags