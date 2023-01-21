155 cases of rape by Russian soldiers were officially documented, but the real number is significantly higher

Ukraine’s Police and Prosecutor’s office have documented 155 cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldier in Ukraine during the Russian war against Ukraine, said Iryna Didenko, head of the specialized department of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

“These numbers reflect only the number of facts when victims are ready to testify now,” Didenko emphasized, saying the real number of victims is much higher.

As was reported earlier, media and experts have reported 178 cases of rape of Ukrainian women by Russian soldiers:

The most cases of sexual violence were recorded by Police and prosecutors in Kherson (65) and Kyiv (52) Oblasts.

