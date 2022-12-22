Russia may have deported “hundreds of thousands” of Ukrainian children – Ukraine’s Ombudsman

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children could be deported to Russia, Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets says, according to UkrInform.
“We don’t know the exact number [of Ukrainian children taken away] but, according to our data, we can assume that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children were forcibly deported,” Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said during the nationwide news telethon.
Lubinets said that the Ukrainian authorities have already established the identity of more than 13,000 children deported to Russia, meaning that it is known where these children were taken from, where in the territory of the Russian Federation they stay now, what their status is, and what is happening to them.
