Ukrainian children’s book included in list of 12 best books of 2022 of German largest daily newspaper

Ukrainian children’s book “The War that Changed Rondo” by spouses Romana Romanyshyn and Andriy Lesiv was included in the list of 12 best books of 2022 by the largest daily newspaper in Germany Süddeutsche Zeitung. The Ukrainian Book Institute reported this.

The Ukrainian children’s book was published by the creative workshop “Agrafka” and republished by the German publishing house Gerstenberg Verlag. The German translation of the book was prepared by Claudia Date and Oksana Semenets.

The book “The War That Changed Rondo” was originally published in 2015. “This is a story about the fact that war has no heart and does not understand any language, but it touches everyone and leaves scars on everyone. But if we build a machine of light together and learn to sing despite everything, then even the most fragile creatures will be able to stand and win,” the publishing house Vydavnytstvo Staroho Leva (Old Lion Publishing) describes the book.