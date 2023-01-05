Ukrainian children’s book included in list of 12 best books of 2022 of German largest daily newspaper

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian children’s book “The War that Changed Rondo” by spouses Romana Romanyshyn and Andriy Lesiv was included in the list of 12 best books of 2022 by the largest daily newspaper in Germany Süddeutsche Zeitung. The Ukrainian Book Institute reported this.

The Ukrainian children’s book was published by the creative workshop “Agrafka” and republished by the German publishing house Gerstenberg Verlag. The German translation of the book was prepared by Claudia Date and Oksana Semenets.

The book “The War That Changed Rondo” was originally published in 2015. “This is a story about the fact that war has no heart and does not understand any language, but it touches everyone and leaves scars on everyone. But if we build a machine of light together and learn to sing despite everything, then even the most fragile creatures will be able to stand and win,” the publishing house Vydavnytstvo Staroho Leva (Old Lion Publishing) describes the book.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags