Germany is about to approve Marder IFVs supply to Ukraine, following France — Süddeutsche Zeitung

There will be a “qualitative step,” in the increase of German support for Ukraine, German government circles said on Thursday according to information from the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Germany is said to maintain close consultation with France and the USA. If the decision is made, it will follow the decision of France announced by president Emmanuel Macron on the evening of 4 January that France will supply AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles. This was already confirmed by Ukrainian president Zelenskyy.

According to Der Spiegel, Germany could supply up to 40 Marder IFVs. When supplied, French AMX-10 RC and German Marders would become the first NATO-made infantry vehicles delivered for Ukraine in the already almost a year-long Russian war against Ukraine.

Tags: Western support, western weapons