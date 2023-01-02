Ukraine destroys nearly 40 kamikaze drones in Russia’s 2 January night attack on Kyiv

In the night of 2 January, Russia continued its campaign of attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure by night by sending groups of Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones on its capital Kyiv. Air defense was active from midnight till 4:25 AM, with explosions heard all around Kyiv during this time. This was Russia’s third consequent drone attack on Ukraine by night.

It’s been three hours of the ongoing air raid alert in Kyiv city and oblast and in the adjacent regions. pic.twitter.com/cv1mLURcYx — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 2, 2023



Ukraine’s Air Command reported in the morning that air defense shot down 39 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones, one Russian Orlan reconnaissance drone, and one guided Kh-59 missile.

Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft of the Air Force and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the attack.

Ukrainian jets are hunting for Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russia. In yesternight's attack, all 45 were shot down with the help of NASAMS

📽️https://t.co/QaNmvJqLxC pic.twitter.com/4X2z7oV98j — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023

Equipment and weapons provided to Ukraine by Western partners are increasingly being used, the Air Command noted. In Russia’s New Year’s attack on Ukraine, all 45 drones were downed with the NASAMS air defense complex, the Air Force informed.

Mobile air defense groups such as these hunt for Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones during Russian night attacks on Ukrainian cities Russia launches the drones in the dark to complicate shooting with small arms & force use of expensive air defense missiles

📷 Novynnarnia pic.twitter.com/9xqknOo98b — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023

Shrapnel of one drone fell in a Kyiv district, damaging windows. A 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital, mayor Klitschko reported. Additionally, a power infrastructure object suffered damage, meaning that Kyivans will face more emergency blackouts, Klitschko reported. In the central-Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a fire broke out as a result of a shot-down drone falling on a building.

Ukraine learned to shoot down the Iranian Shahed drones that Russia launches, but they still cause destruction. Shrapnel can fall on residential areas & cause fire/damage. The drones are cheap &Russia has many of them 📷Remnant of drone in Desnianskyi district, Kyiv/K.Tymoshenko pic.twitter.com/EAEoKb28yv — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023

By targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure with these drones, Russia aims to break the morale of Ukrainians to resist the Russian invasion. But it appears that Ukrainians are thus far undaunted, as the buzzing UAVs, nicknamed “mopeds,” were met with exclamations “Putin Khuilo,” meaning “Putin is a d*ckhead.”

More Iranian-made Shahed drones are shot down above Kyiv. Russia launches them at sleeping Ukrainian cities almost every night. Y'day, on New Year's night, was the latest big attack

📽️ pic.twitter.com/h3z7st1BFR — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023

Kyivans during the regular Russian night drone attack "Putin Khuilo" (Putin is a d*ckhead)

"Slava Ukraini" (Glory to Ukraine)

"Peremoha za namy" (Victory will be ours)

📽️ https://t.co/LEhyiCULgI pic.twitter.com/LzogotIvlN — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023

