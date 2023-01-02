Kyiv to host Ukraine-EU Summit on February 3

Photo: European Union

The President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will hold the next Ukraine-EU summit with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 3 February 2022, according to the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy had the first phone conversation of the year with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen today, during which they agreed to maintain the dynamics of cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in the new year.

The parties discussed the expected results of the next Ukraine-EU summit to be held on February 3 in Kyiv and agreed to intensify the preparatory work.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed the implementation of a new macro-financial assistance program worth 18 billion euros that the EU as adopted last year to support the economy of Ukraine during the war time. Zelenskyy stressed how important it is ofr Ukraine’s suvival to get the first tranche of this assistance worth 3 billion euros already in January.

The parties agreed that the first 15 million LED lamps financed by the European Union would be delivered to Ukraine this month.

Apart from that, Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed the implementation of the project on the reconstruction of 74 destroyed Ukrainian schools, for the financing of which the EU has already allocated 100 million euros.

Tags: European Union, Ukraine-EU relations