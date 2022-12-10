European Commission to send 40 electric generators to Ukraine

The European Commission will donate 40 generators to Ukraine from the emergency rescEU reserves of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to help the country overcome the consequences of Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

“Winter in Ukraine will be cold and dark, as Russia’s missiles continue to target vital energy infrastructure. We have mobilized our emergency rescEU reserves to send 40 generators to Ukraine. This 220 kVA generator can provide power supply to an entire hospital,” the European Commission announced.

