Half of European commissioners will visit Ukraine in February

More than a dozen senior EU officials will meet with members of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv on 2 February, a day before the EU-Ukraine summit, a European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant told AFP.

She added that “around 15 commissioners” – out of 27 – could visit Kyiv for the meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet European Council and European Commission Presidents Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen on 3 February to discuss financial and military support for the fight against Russia’s invasion.

The commissioners taking part are those handling portfolios relevant to Ukraine, such as “financial matters, the question of EU membership or energy”.