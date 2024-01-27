Log Out
Ukraine gears up for EU accession talks

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy announced the start of the screening process, which will assess the compatibility of Ukrainian legislation with EU norms and prepare for the accession negotiations.
bySerge Havrylets
27/01/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine, EU flags on Kyiv’s central street Khreshchatyk. Credit: giz.de
The process of screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European law has officially begun in Brussels, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 26 January 2024.

The screening lays the groundwork for negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

“I welcome today’s start of substantial preparations for Ukraine’s EU accession talks. The screening process, which lays the groundwork for the negotiations, has officially begun in Brussels,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter (X). “The thorough work of assessing the conformity of Ukrainian legislation with EU norms, the formation of Ukraine’s delegation, and our negotiating position are all ahead of us. I expect full engagement of the Ukrainian government team and the first intergovernmental conference to be held already this spring.” Ukraine’s President added.

President Zelenskyy noted that the start of preparations for Ukraine’s EU accession talks without delays is the outcome of his agreements reached with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland) earlier this year.

The EU member states decided to start EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on the first day of the EU Council Summit in Brussels in December 2023. Ukraine and Moldova submitted their applications for EU membership after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. In June of the same year, both countries were granted candidate status.

The EU’s decision to start accession talks with Ukraine represents the initial phase in a lengthy and intricately technical process, which may extend over several years before culminating in full-fledged membership.

