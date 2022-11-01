12 countries helping Ukraine to restore energy infrastructure after Russia’s strikes – Ukraine’s FM 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine is conducting a dialogue with partners on assistance to restore the energy infrastructure after the Russian strikes, and there are already agreements with 12 countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba said.

“We have already agreed on the supply of equipment from the governments and companies of 12 countries: Israel, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Germany, North Macedonia, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland and France. In total, we are talking about 954 units of energy equipment. The first batches aid is already in Ukraine, the rest is expected in the near future. We continue to work on increasing the range of partners and the amount of support,” said Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags