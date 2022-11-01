12 countries helping Ukraine to restore energy infrastructure after Russia’s strikes – Ukraine’s FM 

Ukraine is conducting a dialogue with partners on assistance to restore the energy infrastructure after the Russian strikes, and there are already agreements with 12 countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba said.

“We have already agreed on the supply of equipment from the governments and companies of 12 countries: Israel, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Germany, North Macedonia, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland and France. In total, we are talking about 954 units of energy equipment. The first batches aid is already in Ukraine, the rest is expected in the near future. We continue to work on increasing the range of partners and the amount of support,” said Dmytro Kuleba.