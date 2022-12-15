Russians in occupied Crimea are preparing to prevent landing of Ukrainian troops – Defense Intelligence

Rows of concrete pyramids dubbed "dragon's teeth" are being erected to halt the advance of heavy machinery/ Source: The Odessa Journal

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR) reports that Russians in occupied Crimea are mining the coastline to prevent the landing of Ukrainian troops.

According to the press service of the HUR, Russians in occupied Crimea are attempting to fortify the coastline in anticipation of the landing of Ukrainian troops. Russians are installing a network of mine barriers and trenches along the coast. It is specifically near the village of Molochne (Saky district). In addition, rows of concrete pyramids dubbed “dragon’s teeth” are erected to halt heavy machinery’s advance.

Careful mines sign, near the village of Molochne (Saky district)/ Source: The Odessa Journal Location near the village of Molochne (Saky district) where preparatory work is being conducted/ Source: The Odessa Journal

“Russians in occupied Crimea are attempting to fortify the coastline out of fear that Ukrainian troops will land there. Specifically, they are constructing a network of minefields, and trenches along the coast near the village of Molochne (Saky district), ” states HUR.



Additionally, the Russians continue to install anti-tank obstacles to halt the advance of heavy machinery.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Crimea, Defence Intelligence, Ukrainian Armed Forces