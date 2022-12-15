Russians in occupied Crimea are preparing to prevent landing of Ukrainian troops – Defense Intelligence

Rows of concrete pyramids dubbed "dragon's teeth" are being erected to halt the advance of heavy machinery/ Source: The Odessa Journal
The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR) reports that Russians in occupied Crimea are mining the coastline to prevent the landing of Ukrainian troops.
According to the press service of the HUR, Russians in occupied Crimea are attempting to fortify the coastline in anticipation of the landing of Ukrainian troops. Russians are installing a network of mine barriers and trenches along the coast. It is specifically near the village of Molochne (Saky district). In addition, rows of concrete pyramids dubbed “dragon’s teeth” are erected to halt heavy machinery’s advance.
Additionally, the Russians continue to install anti-tank obstacles to halt the advance of heavy machinery.