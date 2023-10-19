Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Air attack targeted occupied Sevastopol

byOlena Mukhina
19/10/2023
2 minute read
Smoke is seen near Sakharna Holovka village in occupied Crimea, on 18 October, 2023. Source: Krym Realii
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 18 October, air raid alarms began sounding in Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea, a few minutes after a loud blast hit the central part of the city, Krym.Realii reported.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called “governor” of Sevastopol, said Russian air defense units intercepted a missile over Kara-Koba mountain and its fragments detonated in a field.

“In Sukharna Balka district, our Russia’s Black Sea fleet is repelling an aerial attack. All services are on high alert. Smoke is seen from the area of Tsukrova Holivka. Rescuers have already left for the scene. Information about infrastructure damage is being clarified,” he wrote on Telegram.

Later, the Russian defense ministry said two missiles had been shot down over Crimea, both of them converted S-200 anti-aircraft defense missiles.

Since August 2022, blasts have been heard almost every day in Crimea. The Russian authorities explain them as interception of “Ukrainian drones,” the operation of air defense systems, or military exercises by the Russian armed forces. The head of the Russian occupation government in Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, has referred to drones as the “main threat” to Crimea. In October 2022, an explosion occurred on the Crimean Bridge.

The peninsula is under a “yellow” level of terrorist threat. The Simferopol airport is closed.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts