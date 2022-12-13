Ukrainian police find property of Russian deputy in Kyiv

Ukrainian National Police has reported it found the deputy of the Russian State Duma owned 11 apartments in Kyiv.

Before the full-scale invasion, the lawmaker voted for the decision to deploy Russian troops to Ukraine. He also was awarded medals for “courage” and “the liberation of Mariupol” by Denis Pushylin, the head of an illegal entity Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine.

The police have launched an investigation into acts of violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Tags: Russia, Ukraine