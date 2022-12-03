Ukrainian FM holds urgent meeting with ambassadors as country’s diplomats receive 18 threats in 12 countries

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the urgent videolink conference with Ukrainian ambassadors on 2 December 2022. Photo: Facebook/Dmytro Kuleba 

In connection with the campaign of terror against the Ukrainian diplomatic corps, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, held an urgent meeting with the country’s ambassadors on the evening of 2 December, Suspilne reports. There have been 18 cases of threats to Ukrainian diplomats in 12 countries, including packages containing animal eyes.

“As of now, we have 18 cases of threats in 12 countries: an attempted terrorist attack in Spain, packages with perverted threats in the form of torn-out animal eyes in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Vatican, France, bomb threat call in Kazakhstan, as well as a suspicious letter in the USA,” the minister said.

Some 6 Ukrainian embassies received threatening letters with blood and animal eyes

According to Kuleba, the terrorists are not just trying to intimidate Ukrainian diplomats, they want to “weaken, intimidate Ukraine and undermine the important diplomatic work of supplying weapons, energy equipment, isolating Russia.”

“They think they can scare us and stop us or weaken international support for Ukraine. I understand why they want this. Today, Ukrainian diplomacy is a powerful force that opposes the enemy. We have already strengthened security and are working with national law enforcement agencies of foreign countries and the Security Service of Ukraine to find and punish the scoundrels,” he said.

“My answer to those behind this is simple: your efforts are in vain. We will continue to work efficiently to protect Ukraine from the enemy and for our victory. The terrorists will not succeed. We will not allow them to intimidate Ukraine or undermine the work of diplomats. We will continue to defend our diplomatic front, draw weapons and energy equipment, strengthen Russia’s isolation and work on a tribunal for the leadership of the terrorist state,” Kuleba said.

