Animal eyes again sent to Ukrainian diplomats. In total, 21 cases of such threats reported

A Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman reported three new threats to Ukrainian diplomats sent by unknown persons in envelopes.

“The Spanish police seized three envelopes from the post office with what are believed to be animal eyes, which were addressed to the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, the Consulate General in Barcelona and the Consulate in Malaga,” MFA spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

He added that Ukraine already has 21 cases of threats against Ukrainian embassies and consulates in 12 countries.