Ukraine embassy in Greece received “bloody package,” it’s 33rd case of threatening diplomats – MFA

On the morning of 12 December, a bloody package was delivered to the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Oleh Nikolenko reported.
According to him, the mailing address of the sender belongs to a Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen and is the same as on the rest of the envelopes that previously arrived at Ukrainian embassies and consulates. The Greek police have started an investigation.
Nikolenko says that in total, we already have 33 cases of such threats to Ukrainian diplomatic missions in 17 countries. Those are one attempted terrorist attack, two bomb threats, one case of vandalism, one case of a written threat, and 28 bloody packages sent by mail.
The ongoing intimidation campaign against Ukrainian diplomatic missions in the EU countries started in late November with a bomb letter sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid. Further on, Ukrainian missions received a number of packages containing blood and animal eyes.
Read also:
Animal eyes again sent to Ukrainian diplomats. In total, 21 cases of such threats reported
Ukrainian FM holds urgent meeting with ambassadors as country’s diplomats receive 18 threats in 12 countries
Some 6 Ukrainian embassies received threatening letters with blood and animal eyes
Diplomatic solution to war in Ukraine is currently impossible – German Chancellor
Spanish police intercepted three more packages containing animal eyes addressed to Ukraine missions