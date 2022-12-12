Ukraine embassy in Greece received “bloody package,” it’s 33rd case of threatening diplomats – MFA

Latest news Ukraine

On the morning of 12 December, a bloody package was delivered to the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Oleh Nikolenko reported.

According to him, the mailing address of the sender belongs to a Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen and is the same as on the rest of the envelopes that previously arrived at Ukrainian embassies and consulates. The Greek police have started an investigation.

Nikolenko says that in total, we already have 33 cases of such threats to Ukrainian diplomatic missions in 17 countries. Those are one attempted terrorist attack, two bomb threats, one case of vandalism, one case of a written threat, and 28 bloody packages sent by mail.

The ongoing intimidation campaign against Ukrainian diplomatic missions in the EU countries started in late November with a bomb letter sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid. Further on, Ukrainian missions received a number of packages containing blood and animal eyes.

Read also:

Animal eyes again sent to Ukrainian diplomats. In total, 21 cases of such threats reported

Ukrainian FM holds urgent meeting with ambassadors as country’s diplomats receive 18 threats in 12 countries

Some 6 Ukrainian embassies received threatening letters with blood and animal eyes

Diplomatic solution to war in Ukraine is currently impossible – German Chancellor

Spanish police intercepted three more packages containing animal eyes addressed to Ukraine missions

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags