Some 6 Ukrainian embassies received threatening letters with blood and animal eyes

It was reported by the spokesman of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Nikolenko:

“Bloody packages arrived at the embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, the consulates general in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno. The packages contained animal eyes. The packages themselves were soaked in a liquid of a characteristic color and had a corresponding smell,” Nikolenko said.

He also said that the entrance to the ambassador’s residence in the Vatican was vandalized while the embassy in Kazakhstan received a report of a mine attack, which was later not confirmed. The embassy in the USA received a letter with a photocopy of a critical article about Ukraine, but, like most other envelopes, this letter arrived simultaneously with others from the territory of one European country.

“We have reason to believe that a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of Ukrainian embassies and consulates is taking place. Not being able to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, they are trying to intimidate us. However, I can immediately say that these attempts are useless. We will continue to work effectively for the victory of Ukraine,” – emphasized the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, hinting that Russia may be behind the threats.

Dmytro Kuleba also ordered additional security measures for all Ukrainian embassies and consulates.

Before this incident, the Ukrainian embassy and consulates in Spain received “letters not with explosives, but with another substance…” “Let’s say, inside these envelopes is a symbolic threat, transferred to Ukraine,” Kuleba said about the previous letters.