Spanish police intercepted three more packages containing animal eyes addressed to Ukraine missions

Spanish police intercepted three more envelopes containing animal eyes addressed to Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid and its consulates in Barcelona and Málaga on Monday, police sources close to the investigation said, according to Euronews.
The postal service’s security staff detected the new envelopes during screening on 5 December morning and alerted police, the sources said. Officers found no explosive or flammable substances inside, the sources added.
“Ukrainian embassy in Madrid had already received a package with animal eyes on 2 December that the interior ministry said carried a foreign stamp. Evidence from that package shared with the postal service helped its staff detect the latest one, police sources added,” Euronews reported.
