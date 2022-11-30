Blast at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid injures one employee – Reuters

A package sent to the Ukrainian embassy in Spain. Photo by Serhii Pohoreltsev 

A package addressed to the ambassador of Ukraine in Spain has exploded earlier today injuring a security officer at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid, Reuters reports.

“The package had no return address and contained a box, which seemed suspicious to the secretary, so he decided to pass it to the security officer. The officer took the box outside to open it with nobody around. Once the officer opened the box, a clicking sound followed, so he tossed it and then heard the explosion. Although the officer was not holding the box when it blew up, he got a concussion and his hands were hurt,” the Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, commented.

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, has already had a phone conversation with the Ukrainian ambassador and expressed his support.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, has ordered a bolstering of security at all Ukrainian embassies abroad, according to Reuters. Kuleba has also called on his Spanish colleague to take urgent measures and investigate the attack on the Ukrainian embassy with no delay. The Spanish police has already recognized the incident as a terrorist attack.

