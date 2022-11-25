Russia lost some 430 troops, 6 artillery pieces, 6 drones on Nov 24 – Ukraine’s General Staff

According to the November 26 assessment by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia lost about 86,150 troops during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine with some 430 Russian soldiers eliminated on 24 November.

The Russian equipment losses go as follows, according to Ukraine’s General Staff:

tanks: 2899 (+1 on Nov 24)

APV: 5844 (+5)

artillery systems: 1895 (+6)

MLRS: 395 (+0)

anti-aircraft warfare systems: 209 (+0)

aircraft: 278 (+0)

helicopters: 261 (+0)

operational-tactical level UAVs: 1553 (+6)

cruise missiles: 531 (+0)

warships/boats: 16 (+0)

transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 4404 (+4)

special equipment: 163 (+2).

Russian troops “suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Bakhmut and Lyman directions,” the GenStaff says adding that data are being updated.

Tags: Russian losses