Russia lost some 430 troops, 6 artillery pieces, 6 drones on Nov 24 – Ukraine’s General Staff

According to the November 26 assessment by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia lost about 86,150 troops during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine with some 430 Russian soldiers eliminated on 24 November.
The Russian equipment losses go as follows, according to Ukraine’s General Staff:
- tanks: 2899 (+1 on Nov 24)
- APV: 5844 (+5)
- artillery systems: 1895 (+6)
- MLRS: 395 (+0)
- anti-aircraft warfare systems: 209 (+0)
- aircraft: 278 (+0)
- helicopters: 261 (+0)
- operational-tactical level UAVs: 1553 (+6)
- cruise missiles: 531 (+0)
- warships/boats: 16 (+0)
- transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 4404 (+4)
- special equipment: 163 (+2).
Russian troops “suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Bakhmut and Lyman directions,” the GenStaff says adding that data are being updated.
Tags: Russian losses