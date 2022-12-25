Russia lost 620 troops, 5 tanks, 16 armored vehicles on Dec 24 – Ukraine’s General Staff ~~

According to the December 25 assessment of Russia’s losses by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia lost approximately 102,050 troops from the outset of the all-out war on 24 February through 25 December with 620 Russian soldiers eliminated on 24 December alone.

Russia’s equipment losses are as follows, according to Ukraine’s General Staff:

tanks: 3011 (+5 on Dec 24)

APV: 6010 (+16)

artillery systems: 1991 (+3)

MLRS: 418 (+0)

anti-aircraft warfare systems: 212 (+0)

aircraft: 283 (+0)

helicopters: 267 (+0)

operational-tactical level UAV: 1706 (+0)

cruise missiles: 653 (+0)

warships/boats: 16 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tanks: 4635 (+8)

special equipment: 178 (+0)

“Data are being updated,” the Staff notes.

Tags: Russian losses