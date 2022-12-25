Russia lost 620 troops, 5 tanks, 16 armored vehicles on Dec 24 – Ukraine’s General Staff ~~

According to the December 25 assessment of Russia’s losses by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia lost approximately 102,050 troops from the outset of the all-out war on 24 February through 25 December with 620 Russian soldiers eliminated on 24 December alone.
Russia’s equipment losses are as follows, according to Ukraine’s General Staff:
- tanks: 3011 (+5 on Dec 24)
- APV: 6010 (+16)
- artillery systems: 1991 (+3)
- MLRS: 418 (+0)
- anti-aircraft warfare systems: 212 (+0)
- aircraft: 283 (+0)
- helicopters: 267 (+0)
- operational-tactical level UAV: 1706 (+0)
- cruise missiles: 653 (+0)
- warships/boats: 16 (+0)
- vehicles and fuel tanks: 4635 (+8)
- special equipment: 178 (+0)
“Data are being updated,” the Staff notes.
Russian troop losses in Ukraine surpass 100K – Ukraine’s General Staff
Tags: Russian losses