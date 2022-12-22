Russian troop losses in Ukraine surpass 100K – Ukraine’s General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of 22 December, estimated Russian losses of troops surpassed 100,000 with some 660 Russian soldiers eliminated on 21 December.

Russia’s equipment losses go as follows, according to the Staff:

tanks: 3,003 (+1 on Dec 21)

APV: 5,981 (+2)

artillery systems: 1,978 (+6)

MLRS: 413 (+1)

anti-aircraft warfare systems: 212 (+0)

aircraft: 283 (+1)

helicopters: 267 (+0)

operational-tactical level UAVs: 1,693 (+5)

cruise missiles: 653 (+0)

warships/boats: 16 (+0)

transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 4,615 (+7)

special equipment: 178 (+0)

Tags: Russian losses