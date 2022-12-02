Russian losses in the war have exceeded 90,000 — General Staff

According to the estimations of Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian losses in its war against Ukraine have exceeded 90,000. As of 2 December 2022, 90,090 Russian military personnel has been liquidated, General Staff claimed in its daily updates.

Russia has also lost close to 3000 tanks and almost 6000 armored personnel vehicles.

According to Ukraine’s Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak, Ukraine lost 13,000 soldiers killed in action. In addition to this, several thousands of soldiers are missing and part of them can also be found killed in action.