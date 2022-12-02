Russian losses in the war have exceeded 90,000 — General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

According to the estimations of Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian losses in its war against Ukraine have exceeded 90,000. As of 2 December 2022, 90,090 Russian military personnel has been liquidated, General Staff claimed in its daily updates.

Russia has also lost close to 3000 tanks and almost 6000 armored personnel vehicles.

According to Ukraine’s Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak, Ukraine lost 13,000 soldiers killed in action. In addition to this, several thousands of soldiers are missing and part of them can also be found killed in action.

На зображенні може бути: текст «" reHepaлbHий wTa6 3C yKpaйHи iHфopmye npoTRrom 24.02- -02.12.2022 OPIEHTOBHI BTpaTи npoTиBHиKa cKлaли: +0/1 лKBAoBaHo oco6oBoro cKлaAy +650 90090 LIQUIDATED PERSONNEL TAHKIB +1 2916 TANKS 5883 ARMOURED PERSONNEL VEHICLE 6oйoBиx 6poHboBaHиx mawиH apTилepйcbKиx cиcTem pc3B +1/0 1905 395 ARTILLERY SYSTEMS MLRS 210 3aco6и nno I-AIRCRAFT WARFARE SYSTEMS 80/262 ΛΙΤΑΚΙΒ/ΓΕΛΙΚΟΠΤΕΡΙΒ AIRCRAFT/HELICOPTERS 1564 UAV OPERATIONAL- TACTICAL LEVEL 6nлa o-TaKTи4Hor piBHR 531 KpилaTi paKeTи CRUISE MISSILES 16 Kopa6л /KaTepи WARSHIPS/BOATS aBTomo6лbHa TEXHIKA TA uиcTepHи 3 IMM +23 4464 VEHICLES & FUEL TANKS 163 SPECIAL EQUIPMENT cneuaлbHa TEXHIKA»

