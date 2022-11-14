Ukraine’s Comm-in-Chief thanked servicemen for Kherson liberation operation

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi thanked Ukrainian servicemen for their efforts in liberating Kherson.

“I’m grateful to the Defence Forces of Ukraine for their tremendous efforts to liberate Kherson! The operation has lasted since the beginning of September and resulted in our success. However, it has its own price. May we never forget our fallen brothers and sisters in arms! We know for the sake of whom and what we are fighting. Together to the Victory!” Zaluzhnyi wrote.