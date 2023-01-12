Ukrainian air defenses destroy Russian ground attack aircraft Su-25 and UAV Orlan-10 – Air Force Command

Ukrainian air defenses destroy Russian ground attack aircraft Su 25 and UAV Orlan 10 – Air Force Command

Russian Su-25-SM3. Illustrative image. Source: airwar.ru 

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says its air defense arm has destroyed a Russian ground support aircraft and an operational-tactical level drone this morning.

“On the morning of 12 January 2023, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the eastern direction, and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical level UAV in the south of the country,” the report reads.

Another Russian operational-tactical level drone was downed yesterday, January 11, according to Air Force Command South.

On 8 January, the Ukrainian air defenses reportedly destroyed three Russian helicopters and a UAV.

