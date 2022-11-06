Russian occupiers destroy private boats and drive out residents in Kherson oblast – Ukraine’s General Staff

The Russian invaders are mass destroying private boats on the banks of the Dnipro in the Kherson oblast and have ordered the residents of Berislav to leave by November 10, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

“Russian occupying forces continue to grossly violate the laws and customs of warfare against the civilian population. In the Kherson region, private boats are being destroyed en masse on the banks of the Dnieper. Engines and other property from watercraft are being appropriated by the occupiers,” Ukraine’s General Staff informed. “After the sinking of civilian vessels, part of the fuel got into the river delta and directly threatens the ecosystem of the Nyzhniodniprovskyi National Nature Park. Forced evacuation of the population from temporarily occupied territories continues. In the settlement of Beryslav, local residents were ordered to leave by November 10. The main reason given by the occupiers is the possible destruction by the Defense Forces of Ukraine of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam.”

As of Nov. 6, the Russian occupiers are trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas, and conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions.

On Nov. 6, Russian invaders launched 3 missile and 3 air strikes, carried out more than 5 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

 

