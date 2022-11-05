Zelenskyy presents Ukrainian railway employees with state awards for ‘heroism’

On the Day of Railway Workers, on November 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with employees of the state-owned company Ukrzaliznytsia.

He presented awards for personal contribution to the development of railway transport, dedication, and high professionalism demonstrated in ensuring the functioning of railway infrastructure facilities under martial law. “People on the ground showed real heroism,” Zelenskyy stated.

From the first hours of the full-scale Russian invasion, railway workers adapted to the dangerous working conditions amid Russia’s war. Oleksandr Kamyshin, Chairman of the Board at JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, noted that the Ukrainian railway evacuated more than 4 million people, including over a million children and over 120,000 pets. “We saved everyone, everything we could,” he said.