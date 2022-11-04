Russians tripled intensity of attacks in some areas – Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief

Russians have tripled the intensity of hostilities on certain areas of the front, with up to 80 attacks per day, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi during a telephone conversation with the Supreme Commander of the Joint NATO Forces in Europe and the Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

“We discussed the situation at the front. It is tense, but under control.

The enemy has tripled the intensity of hostilities on certain areas of the front – up to 80 attacks per day. Thanks to the courage and skill of our soldiers, we are on the defensive,” Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Also, during the conversation, Zaluzhny and Kavoli noted the problem of Russian missile attacks and the use of attack drones.

“Our partners understand the need to supply Ukraine with anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems and are making significant efforts to do so,” noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.