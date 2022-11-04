Russians tripled intensity of attacks in some areas – Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief

Latest news Ukraine

Russians have tripled the intensity of hostilities on certain areas of the front, with up to 80 attacks per day, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi during a telephone conversation with the Supreme Commander of the Joint NATO Forces in Europe and the Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

“We discussed the situation at the front. It is tense, but under control.
The enemy has tripled the intensity of hostilities on certain areas of the front – up to 80 attacks per day. Thanks to the courage and skill of our soldiers, we are on the defensive,” Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Also, during the conversation, Zaluzhny and Kavoli noted the problem of Russian missile attacks and the use of attack drones.

“Our partners understand the need to supply Ukraine with anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems and are making significant efforts to do so,” noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags