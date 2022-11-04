Russians plan “nationalization” of solar stations, ban boats in Kherson Oblast – intel

Russian occupiers have announced a plan to “nationalize” solar power plants in the occupied South-Ukrainian Kherson Oblasand expropriate them to Russia, as well as ban the locals from using boats, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence reported.

According to the General Staff, Russians have announced an “audit of solar power generation facilities.”

If the owners of the property do not appear in due time to certify their ownership, the property will be “nationalized” (stolen) and transferred to “Gup Khersonoblenergo,” a company created by the occupiers. Then the property is planned to be taken out to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Russian occupation authorities have also warned the locals that all berths (even small rural ones) must be empty. If any boats are found, they will be either destroyed or confiscated.

A Ukrainian offensive is underway in the region, which commenced after Ukraine destroyed all bridges with precise artillery strikes, cutting off a group of occupiers on the west bank of the Dnipro, a formidable water obstacle that the Ukrainian advancing troops will need to cross. Therefore the announcement about boats can be interpreted as the occupiers fearing that locals will aid Ukrainians in planning offensive operations on the east bank of the Dnipro.

Russian troops continue relocating Kherson Oblast residents from the west bank and occupying their homes “disguised in civilian clothes.” As well, they take away the locals’ cars.

Children from Kherson boarding schools were taken to the territory of occupied Crimea. Today the children are accommodated in one of the psychiatric hospitals in Simferopol. Prisoners of Kherson colony were also transferred to the territory of Crimea, Ukraine’s Intelligence says.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kherson Oblast, Kherson offensive