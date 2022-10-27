Ukraine’s new UAV Shark will direct HIMARS fire under strong electronic warfare

Ukraine’s new UAV Shark will direct HIMARS fire under strong electronic warfare

 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s company Ukrspecsystems has presented its new UAV Shark designed already during the invasion and now ready for manufacturing. The UAV is designed to conduct reconnaissance under strong pressure of electronic warfare 60 km beyond the frontline to direct long-range artillery, including HIMARS. The drone was designed specifically to operate behind the enemy frontline, the company said.

The company said in its press released about the characteristics of the Shark UAV:

  • The flight time is more than two hours
  • The communication range is 60 km
  • The practical altitude ceiling is 2000 m
  • Camera system – Full HD electro-optical sensor with 30x optical zoom and additional digital zoom
  • Take-off weight 10 kg
  • The wingspan 1.91 m
  • The deployment time is 15 minutes
  • Operating temperature – from -15 C to +50 C
  • The encryption method is AES256
  • Cruising speed – 70-90 km/h
  • The maximum flight speed is 150 km/h
  • Dumping speed – 60 km/h
  • The take-off method is a catapult
  • The method of landing is a parachute
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags