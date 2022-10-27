Ukraine’s new UAV Shark will direct HIMARS fire under strong electronic warfare

Ukraine’s company Ukrspecsystems has presented its new UAV Shark designed already during the invasion and now ready for manufacturing. The UAV is designed to conduct reconnaissance under strong pressure of electronic warfare 60 km beyond the frontline to direct long-range artillery, including HIMARS. The drone was designed specifically to operate behind the enemy frontline, the company said.

The company said in its press released about the characteristics of the Shark UAV:

The flight time is more than two hours

The communication range is 60 km

The practical altitude ceiling is 2000 m

Camera system – Full HD electro-optical sensor with 30x optical zoom and additional digital zoom

Take-off weight 10 kg

The wingspan 1.91 m

The deployment time is 15 minutes

Operating temperature – from -15 C to +50 C

The encryption method is AES256

Cruising speed – 70-90 km/h

The maximum flight speed is 150 km/h

Dumping speed – 60 km/h

The take-off method is a catapult

The method of landing is a parachute