Russia has not been able to destroy a single HIMARS – US defense official cited by Politico

Russia to date has not been able to destroy a single one of the HIMARS launchers that Ukraine has, according to a senior Defense Department official who asked for anonymity to give candid assessments of the war, Politico informs.

Yet, Ukraine still needs a significant amount of artillery for the coming fight, the official added. Consumption rates in the war are high: Ukraine fires 4,000-7000 artillery rounds each day, while Russia fires 20,000 a day.