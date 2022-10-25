Ukraine’s Armed Forces hit 20 areas of concentration of Russia’s manpower, weapons – Genstaff

On October 25, Ukrainian defenders hit 20 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers, the General Staff reported.

“During the current day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 15 strikes. It was confirmed that 12 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 2 strongholds, as well as the positions of the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile system were hit. The air defense units shot down the UAV,” General Staff reported. “Soldiers of missile forces and artillery hit the command post, 8 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, ammunition warehouse and other important military objects of the occupiers.”

Russian occupiers are trying to hold the temporarily captured territories and keep trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

Russian invaders launched 3 missiles and 11 air strikes, carried out more than 25 attacks from rocket salvo systems.