SBU detains Russian agents in Ukraine who worked for RIA Novosti

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two Russian agents who had been engaged in the preparation of propaganda news for the Kremlin mass media in Mykolayiv. Russia’s special services recruited them after the beginning of the war.

In their reports, they called for the seizure of the southern parts of Ukraine and the elimination of members of Ukrainian authorities. The agents tried to hide their illegal activity by saying they were bloggers.

The SBU informed Russia’s information agency RIA Novosti ordered news stories from the agents. Another task of the ‘bloggers’ was to monitor the positions of the Ukrainian Army and provide information on the consequences of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine to further fire adjusting.
Later, RIA Novosti denied the report of the SBU and called it “fake.”

