Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

FATF faces criticism from Ukraine for delay in implementing measures against Russia’s financial threats

byOlena Mukhina
31/10/2023
2 minute read
A view of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square in Russian capital Moscow on March 17, 2020, following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Source: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) did not announce measures to counter Russia’s risks to the global financial system during its plenary last week, said the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

According to the ministry, Russia provided $1 bn to the Wagner mercenaries group from the state budget during the last few months and intensified arms trade and commercial ties with FATF-blacklisted countries – Iran and North Korea.

The aggressor country has also stepped up attempts to blackmail FATF-member states to side with them in violation of FATF’s rules-based processes, the ministry stated.

“Russia’s threat to the international rule of law continues to increase day by day. The longer we go without countering this threat, the more we invite Putin to intensify illicit activities, finance terrorist entities, and engage in illegal arms trading. Ukraine will continue to call for further action from FATF to counter Russia’s risks and to protect the global financial system,” said Finance Minister of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko following the conclusion of the FATF plenary.

The Ministry of Finance said Ukraine and its allies would continue to urge further action against Russia’s increasing risks to international financial security and work to achieve a stronger response by FATF to the Kremlin’s “blatant violations” of its standards.

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts