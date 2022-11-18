Russian missile strike’s death toll rises to nine in Zaporizhzhia’s Vilniansk – President’s Office

Ruins of residential house in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, destroyed in Russian missile attack overnight into 17 November. Photo: Telegram/Oleksandr Starukh
On the morning of 18 November, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that two more bodies were found in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, mounting the death toll of a Russian missile attack on the town to nine.
Russian missiles destroyed a residential area in Ukraine’s south, killing 4 people
The Russians attacked the town overnight into 17 November with three missiles, destroying civilian buildings including a two-storey residential house, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Head Oleksandr Starukh.
Crater left by a Russian missile strike in one of the Zaporizhzhia villages last night
Oblast Head Starukh says the attack damaged the local community center, yet no one was injured, according to preliminary data.https://t.co/GYtIGmAVvq pic.twitter.com/65qhtSNBwd
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 18, 2022
Tags: Russian missile attack, Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast