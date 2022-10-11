Russia sends 12 S-300 missiles into Zaporizhzhia, killing one ~~

Russia attacked the east-Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia with 12 S-300 missiles in the morning of 11 October, head of the Oblast Administration Oleksandr Starukh informed. Two missiles hit a car dealership, killing 1 person and causing a fire, which was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. Other rockets hit an educational institution. A school and an outpatient clinic were damaged.

Missile strike on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Oleksandr Starukh

Zaporizhzhia has recently fallen under the brunt of Russian attacks. It was attacked by kamikaze drones on 7 October, hit by missiles on 5 October and 10 October. On 9 October, a massive Russian strike killed 17 civilians in Zaporizhzhia.