Russia targeted Ukraine’s gas production facilities, continuing its efforts to destroy the country’s energy system

Ukraine’s state oil and gas company Naftogaz confirmed the shelling of Ukrainian gas production facilities in eastern regions by the Russian forces on the morning of 17 November.

“In the morning, the enemy launched a massive attack on the gas production infrastructure of JSC “Ukrgazvydobuvannia” in the east of Ukraine. Several objects were destroyed, several were damaged,” Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of the board of Naftogaz said.

The fire is already extinguished while the information about victims and the scope of the damage is currently being verified.

Earlier on 17 November, speaking at the Kyiv international economic forum, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Russia is carrying out strikes on Ukraine’s gas production facilities and on the Pivdenmash Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro.

The plant, also known by its Soviet name Yuzhmash, is an enterprise producing rocket and space equipment and technologies for defense, scientific and economic purposes.