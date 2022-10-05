Russia hits Zaporizhzhia city, oblast with missiles, destroys infrastructure, kills two ~~

On the morning of 5 October, Russia launched a missile attack with Iskander missiles on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, head of the Oblast Administration Oleksandr Starukh informed. They destroyed infrastructure objects while hitting the outskirts and city center.

Air defense shot down one Russian missile with cluster elements above the city. The fragments fell in different districts of Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: Oleksandr Starukh’s TG

Starukh also informed that two people, including deputy mayor, were killed in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Huliaipole, a city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.