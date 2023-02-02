Russia targeted the city center of Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s east for the second time in two days, wounded five civilians

The Russian troops have shelled Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast for the second time in two days. There are at least five wounded civilians, Oblast head Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

“This afternoon, the Russians hit the city center again: this time with two missiles. 13 two-story buildings, 3 four-story buildings, a children’s polyclinic and a school, garages and cars were damaged,” he wrote.

Russia shelled the city center of Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s east for the 2nd time in 2 days, wounding 5 civilians Russians hit the city with 2 missiles. 16 buildings, a children’s polyclinic and a school, garages and cars were damaged, oblast head said. https://t.co/JkjuchR8kl pic.twitter.com/IAMC9dKvTt — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 2, 2023

Military journalist Andriy Tsaplienko shared a video from the city:

Russian troops have shelled Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast for the second time in two days. There are wounded. Yesterday, at least 2 people were killed and 6 wounded. https://t.co/BmH6kILJHB pic.twitter.com/rKs7S7aMqE — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 2, 2023

The shelling on 2 February 2023 killed at least 2 people and wounded 6.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russia's war crimes, Russian shelling