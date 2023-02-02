Russia targeted the city center of Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s east for the second time in two days, wounded five civilians

The Russian troops have shelled Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast for the second time in two days. There are at least five wounded civilians, Oblast head Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
“This afternoon, the Russians hit the city center again: this time with two missiles. 13 two-story buildings, 3 four-story buildings, a children’s polyclinic and a school, garages and cars were damaged,” he wrote.
Russia shelled the city center of Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s east for the 2nd time in 2 days, wounding 5 civilians
Russians hit the city with 2 missiles. 16 buildings, a children’s polyclinic and a school, garages and cars were damaged, oblast head said. https://t.co/JkjuchR8kl pic.twitter.com/IAMC9dKvTt
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 2, 2023
Military journalist Andriy Tsaplienko shared a video from the city:
Russian troops have shelled Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast for the second time in two days. There are wounded.
Yesterday, at least 2 people were killed and 6 wounded. https://t.co/BmH6kILJHB pic.twitter.com/rKs7S7aMqE
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 2, 2023
The shelling on 2 February 2023 killed at least 2 people and wounded 6.