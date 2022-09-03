In Kherson, residence of Russian occupiers destroyed

On the afternoon of September 3, several powerful explosions are reported in occupied Kherson. Local residents said that the Armed Forces destroyed a recreation complex where the Russian occupiers and collaborators lived, local publication Most reports.

According to the publication, the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted the recreation complex Zateriannyy Mir (Lost Peace), which belongs to the collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, which he had previously given as housing for the Russian occupiers.